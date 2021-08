if you think you have seen this image before, it is because you have. this is one of the painting projects of @artsygang and @monikozi has rendered the same subject. we have @delboy207 to thank for this image. see the original image that inspired us: https://365project.org/delboy207/365/2021-08-09 rendered in watercolour and i put my own spin or modifications to the image.i have a lighthouse currently sitting on the easel. i also discovered that in ontario, there are quite a number of lighthouses. wherever or whoever told me before that there are virtually no lighthouse in and around toronto was wrong. i intend to go and see most of them while i am still strong. and sane.