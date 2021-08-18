Previous
Next
baby you can drive my car by summerfield
Photo 3099

baby you can drive my car

on my way out of the hospital this afternoon, saw this car parked on the other side of the street. i looked at it for a long time before i realized i had my camera in my humongous bag. i could've crossed to the other side but there was too much traffic and it was hot and muggy. i wonder if it's a working car or just a decoration, although this is a busy main thoroughfare (with the hospital and medical centre occupying two blocks) and i doubt a full-size decorative car would be permitted to permanently get ensconced in there. i'm sure though that it would get a ticket as half its rear tires are in the no-parking area.

speaking of cars and driving cars, visit five plus two and check out our politically incorrect theme. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-08-18
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise