baby you can drive my car

on my way out of the hospital this afternoon, saw this car parked on the other side of the street. i looked at it for a long time before i realized i had my camera in my humongous bag. i could've crossed to the other side but there was too much traffic and it was hot and muggy. i wonder if it's a working car or just a decoration, although this is a busy main thoroughfare (with the hospital and medical centre occupying two blocks) and i doubt a full-size decorative car would be permitted to permanently get ensconced in there. i'm sure though that it would get a ticket as half its rear tires are in the no-parking area.