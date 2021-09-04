lighthouse en francais. on monday, on the way to the city for me to catch my afternoon train back to toronto, wendy drove me to see another lighthouse. this one was right smack in the middle of the st. lawrence river (am i right, wendy?). there is one problem: the only way we could see it properly was to trespass one of the properties to get to the edge of the river. we saw one house that looked promising so i braved knocking to get permission. there was a dog, not as intimidating as prince or shadow but i knew right away it was just all bark. a young woman with a kind and pleasant face, opened the door and i asked if we can go into her backyard to take a photo of the lighthouse. just the lighthouse? she asked, and i said yes, for only a few minutes. she sort of chuckled but gave permission.
it was the exact opposite on sunday when we went to drive to the first lighthouse which wendy posted https://365project.org/farmreporter/365/2021-08-30 at first we could not find this lighthouse and when we did, the man she talked to said no outright, even watched us as we drove away. so we asked for a direction from a man who was chopping wood further down the road. problem was he didn't speak english. so i had to dig my very sparse french that had been rusting inside my brain for a long time. it was a very dismal performance. i forgot the word lighthouse in french and i had to do a lot of hand gestures for the man to understand me. i could understand him, but he couldn't understand me. it niggled me that the word scaped because i had always known the word. then at three o'clock in the morning, i woke up and my first thought was 'le phare'. dagnabits! i really fought hard not to knock on wendy's bedroom door just to let her know i remembered the word. i didn't think she would have appreciated it! 😂