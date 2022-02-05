the white vase

i was up early this morning when i realized i couldn't have anything to eat as i was to have my blood tests and required to have at least twelve hours of fasting. what to do? the living room was filled with glorious golden sunshine and i debated between starting a painting or taking photographs. i couldn't go walking as the pavements were still icy and slippery.



disaster struck when i arrived at the address of the lab and it was no longer there. damn website! so i went downtown to where my family doctor has her office and did a walk in at the lab there. as it was saturday, there was not a lot of people and i was attended to right away even though i didn't have an appointment. but part of the test was a two-hour glucose tolerance test and that finished at one o'clock. then i went to the market to get nuts and felt so hungry by the time i finished my shopping at three and i was shaking from hunger.



today's flash of red prompt is high key shots with emphasis on white. funny but on the camera's viewing screen, this looked very white. but upon downloading it, this reads to me as gray, and the only true white is the side of the vase that faced the window. so there's the white emphasis.