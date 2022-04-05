Previous
inconspicuous? by summerfield
inconspicuous?

visiting the cousins, miss fleming-gough is not impressed with their orangey colours.

"don't be so proud of your skin colour; we are all the same when the light goes off."

-o0o-

i think that i may have to do a lot of composites this month. which may not be a bad thing at all, is it?
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
