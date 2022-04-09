blending in

can you spot miss fleming-gough amongst the tulips?



i was at the hairdresser's today to have my head shaved. she refused to do it, telling me to think really hard about it. she thought i just wanted to pull a "jada" or a GI jane. i didn't understand the joke at first but ultimately got it.



you see my hair has thinned considerably and i have resorted since last year to wearing headscarves. the hairdresser is afraid my hair might not grow back. i thought that was the idea for having it shaved, so i don't have to worry about hair anymore. 😂🤣 oi!



then i came back so late i didn't have time to start on my income tax.