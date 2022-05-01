details in the forest

i wanted to have started the month with something colourful but i have to fulfil this week's 'details in the forest' challenge of peter forsgard's 52 assignments. however, i thought this is rather an interesting photo.



yesterday morning, my sister dragged me to high park to see the famous sakura cherry blossoms. i must admit i went because all week long, whenever i find myself on youtube, or staring at those little elevator tv's, they touted the cherry blossoms will be 'on' as early as this weekend. well, no such luck, blossoms ain't blossoming yet. some are just starting to show their buds so hopefully they'll be in bloom by next weekend. so after having a breakfast of blueberry pie, rice pudding and a spanakopita, we decided to go home. i saw this tree, still devoid of its leaves and looking like there's some kind of life occupying its trunk. i was hoping it'd be an owl, so i had to go down an incline of almost 45 degrees (my 68-year old ankles and knees almost held a riot in protest!). there were indeed some life forms inhabiting the tree, but chipmunks, not owls. what's interesting is the inside of the trunk has almost rotted but what probably holding it still is that little trunk inside the big trunk. the morning sun was very bright and the chipmunks were darting all over enjoying the warmth of the sunshine. just as well, it rained towards the afternoon and through the evening.



i don't plan on going back there this weekend because if the blooms show up, the whole country would be descending on the park and i would just get mad with people touching the blossoms, climbing the trees and worst, picking off the flowers.