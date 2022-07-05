water abstract

it's amazing, how people can spend four hours in the casino is beyond comprehension. i sat at a slot machine betting ten dollars on a one-cent machine and i couldn't wait for the ten dollars to get wasted so i can get the heck out and take pictures around the falls. i swear my sister and i didn't last there beyond 20 minutes. i found out that 90% of the people in that bus were regulars -- they'd pay $50 dollars to get a two-hour tour somewhere and the trip culminates at the casino where if they're lucky they get a free thirty-five dollar voucher.



going to the falls, though, was quite a hassle as it being long weekend for both the canadians and the americans, they all converged at the falls. i got photobombed by selfie sticks quite a number of times. i don't know what about people's fascination to take selfies every couple of feet. oi!



suffice it to say, i only have very few shots of the falls. it was a clear day and there was a double rainbow that stretched from the american falls to the far end of the canadian horseshoe falls, depending of course on where one stands.



for the make 30 days challenge, today's challenge is 'abstract'. this is the portion of the river between the two falls, which when closely cropped makes for an abstract shot without doing much of an editing. that's my story and i'm sticking to it.😜