botanical lab by summerfield
Photo 3439

botanical lab

it's not exactly the lab but a display of old tools and equipment that were used to process lavender botanicals such as essential oils.

for today's 'botanical' prompt.

27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

summerfield

@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
