Previous
Next
upon reflection by summerfield
Photo 3459

upon reflection

it is amazing sometimes how a simple thing could call one's attention to the most mundane thing. this morning during my walk, noticed a perfect ripple in the water, perhaps caused by a fish that had caught something on the water's surface. i watched as the ripple spread out until it was gone. i waited to see if another one will come but none did. in my wait, i noticed how perfectly clear the reflection of the sky and clouds were on the water. i stood for a few minutes just watching the clouds move from its reflection rather than look up. i didn't even think of photographing it until i was ready to resume my walking. sometimes, you just have to enjoy the moment.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wyomingsister
Fascinating image! I first thought that the picture had been inverted! A lovely moment of beautiful respite captured for future enjoyment as well!
August 17th, 2022  
Bill ace
Really nice shot. It did make me look twice.
August 17th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This tricks your eyes a bit. Cool shot of the reflection.
August 17th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image. So glad you took time to enjoy the scene before you.
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise