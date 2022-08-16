upon reflection

it is amazing sometimes how a simple thing could call one's attention to the most mundane thing. this morning during my walk, noticed a perfect ripple in the water, perhaps caused by a fish that had caught something on the water's surface. i watched as the ripple spread out until it was gone. i waited to see if another one will come but none did. in my wait, i noticed how perfectly clear the reflection of the sky and clouds were on the water. i stood for a few minutes just watching the clouds move from its reflection rather than look up. i didn't even think of photographing it until i was ready to resume my walking. sometimes, you just have to enjoy the moment.