a shot from earlier this month during one of our bus trips.extremely busy day at the office. i spent most of the day transferring my boss's files to various lawyers and i only covered two clients. i expect to be doing that in the next two weeks, then off to sorting out and culling the two boxes of documents on his desk. then the personal files. i still get clients phoning me to give me their condolences which is kind of weird, i guess.tomorrow, i'm having lunch with the two grown-up grandsons.-o0o-'slice' is this week's theme over at five plus two. interpret it in your self-portrait and check us out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-08-17