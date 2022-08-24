what does this look like to you? 😊

i pass by this tree almost every time i walk to the bus stop but only noticed its fruits on this morning. i tried to pluck one of them but they were hardy and only managed to have quite a few pricks in my fingers. as my mind is forever resting in the gutters, i can't help but think they resemble, well you know. 😊
in any case, i tried to google it but couldn't get a definite answer as to what it is. does anyone know?
i can't say these are everywhere else i'd have taken a selfie with it as this week's theme over at five plus two is "ubiquitous". we do find some sort of curious prompts for self-portraits, don't we? check us out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-08-24