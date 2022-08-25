we came across this scene of shakespeare's "Richard II" at st. james cathedral park last sunday. there were a few people watching, which is a delight. it has always been a general belief (at least by the acquaintances i made over the years) that shakespeare's plays are only for the enjoyment of the middle class. shakespeare in the park brings the great bard's work to anyone who cares to see, hear and listen, be it someone from the middle class or the next hobo who happens to be by.when i was newly arrived in canada, i always went to this kind of plays around the city parks, having read most of shakespeare's plays. some presentations were elaborately costumed while mostly the characters are garbed with props like this gentleman here.back in the old country i would've been inclined to be a stage actor, having played "portia" in merchant of venice and "ophelia" in hamlet, during my university days. it was a feat that i can memorize long discourses in a matter of a few hours with correct diction and accent (watching those british drama shows on tv helped a lot) and have in fact been approached to act professionally. but alas! i was a working class dudette and needed to earn my bread and butter some other decent way.there are presentations on the weekend and i just might take in one of those; i have really missed my very "cultured self" which had lain dormant for so many years (ex-partner had not an iota of literary culture in his blood). i might bring my painting gears and do some plein air painting. or maybe not.-o0o-i'm currently hosting two challenges, both of which will end on the 31st. might you be interested in putting in a couple of entries?and