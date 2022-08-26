how sweet it is

Previous
this one particular flower in the bush framing the play at the park, was being besieged by bees. there would have been three but i guess the other one either flew away or crept around the other side. i was afraid with the bees a-plenty, one might have gone into the mouth of one of the actors. it happened this summer, while our provincial premier was making a speech a few weeks ago and a bee that was hovering around him got in his mouth and in got swallowed. yaiks! i had my epipen with me that day (one is always in my camera backpack) so i dared getting closer to get a good photo. foolish old woman, non?
Such a vibrant colour
August 27th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
Looks like a Rose of Sharon as a gathering place for the bees! Brave or foolish? Sometimes interchangeable!!
August 27th, 2022  
