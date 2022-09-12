tiny birthday cake

one of my niece's friend had a birthday and i was invited to their all you can eat lunch outing on sunday. the restaurant staff would sing the happy birthday song to any birthday celebrant along with a small cake with candle for the celebrant to blow after the singing. i got a shot of the cake after the deed was done.



today i had my first physio appointment. my physiotherapist is a young punjabi girl who was born and raised in the northern part of the philippines who also speaks much better filipino than me. she was quite amused that she was talking to me in filipino and i would answer in english. then when i was telling the story to one of the filipino cleaners at the office, she was surprised to learn that i came from the philippines, and all these years she thought i was chinese. 🤣