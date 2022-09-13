moon river

it's not exactly a river but more like a stream. this is the same one as captured last month https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-08-16 this is one of those times when i wished i had a proper camera as when i passed by here this morning, the moon's reflection was the first thing i saw. i had to look up at the sky to make sure it was indeed the moon. this was the only good vantage point though. you can see that some trees had already shed or started to shed their leaves. it's inevitable, isn't it, this cold season coming?