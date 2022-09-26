Sign up
Photo 3500
an excuse for indolence
for the current album cover challenge.
band/artist: Boroughitis
album title: an excuse for indolence
Boroughitis was the creation in the 1890s, usually by referendum, of many small boroughs in the U.S. state of New Jersey, particularly in Bergen County - wikipedia
Never suffer youth to be an excuse for inadequacy, nor age and fame to be an excuse for indolence. - Benjamin Haydon
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5575
photos
198
followers
125
following
958% complete
View this month »
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
Views
5
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th September 2022 9:45pm
Tags
s-albumcover
,
albumcoverchallenge139
