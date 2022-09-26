Previous
an excuse for indolence by summerfield
Photo 3500

an excuse for indolence

for the current album cover challenge.

band/artist: Boroughitis
album title: an excuse for indolence

Boroughitis was the creation in the 1890s, usually by referendum, of many small boroughs in the U.S. state of New Jersey, particularly in Bergen County - wikipedia

Never suffer youth to be an excuse for inadequacy, nor age and fame to be an excuse for indolence. - Benjamin Haydon
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
958% complete

