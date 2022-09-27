Previous
'shroom blooms by summerfield
Photo 3501

'shroom blooms

at first i thought they were flowers and that they were rather peculiar. then i looked closely and realized they were mushrooms that are already in the wilting stage. they did look like flowers, n'est-ce pas?

-o0o-

yesterday on my way to physio, i saw a woman pushing her wheeled walker and trying to enter a restaurant. there was an inch-and-a-half gap between the ground and the floor of the restaurant and the woman was having difficulty pushing her walker while holding the door at the same time. the door had no auto function. i slowed down to see how the woman was making out but it quickly became clear that she was having difficulty. so i rushed to hold the door for her but she still was having a hard time. it took almost two minutes before anyone from inside the restaurant, a patron even, to come to the door and helped the woman. while she was being seated, i asked for the manager and pointed out the difficulty the woman had entering the restaurant. i told the manager that (1) the door must have an automatic function, and/or (2) the gap on the floor entrance should be remedied so that mobility devices would be easily maneuvered in and out of the restaurant. the manager looked at me like i had two heads for about a few seconds. then he asked me if i was from the city office, i said i wasn't, but i will make sure the city is aware of this problem. i'm a meddling so-and-so but i know there is a by-law with regard to this thing and i intend to find out and report the anomaly.
summerfield

Maggiemae ace
Mais, oui! Aren't you the best - not only helping but trying to improve! I think you said the right thing!
September 28th, 2022  
Wendy ace
I am so surprised at the attitude of the manager. He really should have been appreciative of your comment rather than aggressive and asking whether you were from the city!
So good of you to take the time to help her - and to point out the problem with the door way!
September 28th, 2022  
Wendy ace
Oh - and the srooms definitely look like little flowers! Such a great capture of them!
September 28th, 2022  
