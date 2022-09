i did a levitation photo for six plus one using photos from previous sojourns at casa loma (must be circa 2017 or thereabouts) for this week's theme of "laws of physics don't apply". since i am on this very slow computer (the one with photoshop) i thought i might as well do an entry for the composite challenge. it's also been a while since i did any multiplicity photos.mosey on over at five plus two to see a gorgeous shot of casa loma's library: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-09-28