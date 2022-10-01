Previous
the little prince and the big giant head by summerfield
the little prince and the big giant head

the northster and i took in the "nuit blanch" event at downtown toronto tonight. this was one of the installations we passed by as we made our way to find some decent place to eat. i was glad i was able to snap this shot whilst the little boy (who looked like the little prince in the little prince) was fooling around before his parents called him.

this sculpture or whatever it is was rather weird. looking at it from the west side of the street, it looks like a real 3D image but on approach and looking at it from the east side, it was just a slender column shaped into a profile.

thanks, @northy for the fabulous evening. we'll do it again.

p.s. - if you are familiar with the sitcom "third rock from the sun" that starred the great john lithgow, then you would remember the reference to the big giant head.
Annie D ace
It is a big giant head lol
October 2nd, 2022  
Dawn ace
How interesting
October 2nd, 2022  
