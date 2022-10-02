Sign up
Photo 3506
zoomed in
the northster and i shot this scene together, but i will warn you that hers would be more compelling to view. this was at the nathan philips square at the city hall. i was sitting slightly diagaonally on the other side of the pond.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5581
photos
197
followers
125
following
960% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365-still
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st October 2022 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
