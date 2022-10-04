indigenous fashion art

part of the exhibition at the nuit blanche last saturday is a showcase of clothings designed by indigenous fashion artists. this is one the installations. i do not profess to be a fashionista but i would not be caught dead wearing something like this. i'm not sure if it is a dress or a curtain and i would for sure get lost in its sleeves let alone the dress itself. but then art and fashion are subjective, n'est-ce pas?



for this week's 52 captures challenge, the challenge is fabric or textiles. i dare say that there is a lot of fabric!