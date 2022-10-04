Previous
indigenous fashion art by summerfield
indigenous fashion art

part of the exhibition at the nuit blanche last saturday is a showcase of clothings designed by indigenous fashion artists. this is one the installations. i do not profess to be a fashionista but i would not be caught dead wearing something like this. i'm not sure if it is a dress or a curtain and i would for sure get lost in its sleeves let alone the dress itself. but then art and fashion are subjective, n'est-ce pas?

for this week's 52 captures challenge, the challenge is fabric or textiles. i dare say that there is a lot of fabric!
☠northy ace
haha! i posted one from this installation as well... yeah - i prolly wouldn't wear it, but i did find most of the these pieces really fascinating and wonderfully photogenic... would've loved to have had more opportunity to shoot these ones - without odd lighting and the various security personnel photobombing 🙃
October 5th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@northy - they are indeed fascinating but mostly impractical.
October 5th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Hmm! I think high fashion is not in my life except I can think it and say it and write it. No one will ever accuse me of being a fashionista. Just like I'm not much of an artist either. My brain just doesn't work that way.
That being said, this is very representative of the challenge you are responding to. Well done.
October 5th, 2022  
