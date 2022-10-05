Previous
just before sunrise
just before sunrise

i was able to haul my ass off the bed earlier that i was able to resume my early morning walk even though i was expected to be in the office today. i made good time with the usual hour and a quarter covering the usual 4.5 kilometres. i only had to use the cane a third of that time even though i could've made it through without using it; i didn't want to overdo it though. my knee was fine the whole day except when i am seated for a long time. i learned that i just have to do stretches every now and then no matter how busy i am. there was a point though this afternoon when, out of habit, i moved a heavy box with the bad knee. first time i showed people i can swear to high heavens! 😂 the words that came out of my mouth.

'tear' (yes, i almost shed some tears when i moved that box but the swearing tamped it down) is the theme this week over at five plus two: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-10-05
summerfield

