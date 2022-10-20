stairway to heaven?

it could be called that, as these are steps of a small church which i took last week when my sister and i went to shoot the changing colours. while she was shooting the door, i was shooting the steps.



even though i was officially off work today, i went to the office at lunchtime to get my newly-bought laptop (got it on clearance sale at staples for less than $500 last sunday) set up. is it vanity or conceit to think that i'm able to get favours because i treat people with respect due a fellow human being?