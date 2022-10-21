the new rush hour

'tis friday afternoon, with a beautiful weather, albeit a little bit fresh. but the highway is relatively not busy compared to the friday rush hour before the pandemic began almost three years ago.



it's supposed to be a beautiful warm weekend, with temps going as high as 20 celcius and sunny. dangit! i was planning on staying home to paint, but i might just take the camera and go wherever my transit pass would take me. there's quite a lot of events going on in the city supposed to be. i just might do a whole lot of street photography. i need a wingman!



interesting thing today -- i had lunch with a young lady who used to be our librarian. but we didn't actually have lunch, rather we just talked as she would not take off her mask. she would not eat anywhere but at home. couldn't blame her as cases are on the rise once again. then when i checked my personal email, there was a message from the government that i should book my booster shot soon.