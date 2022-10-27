more fall colours

i took a longer route this morning during my morning walk. took me about an hour and a half to walk 3+ miles (i don't even know why i'm in miles when i should be counting in kilometres) but i still ended up at the usual 'loop'. i found the fence where i shot the virginia creepers from last june https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-06-25 if not for the sunlight beamed from the glass window of the building opposite i would not have noticed this.
not a very productive day off for me today. i was too lazy to do anything except i read two books. well, when i read, nothing gets done really. well, that is not entirely true. i did play pass the pigs with the ladies this morning for an hour. and so tomorrow is another day (off) and hopefully i would think of something else to do that is more productive. i have not even learned a new word.