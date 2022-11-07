Previous
on her way to nowhere by summerfield
on her way to nowhere

this was one of the three choices i had for the roll credit prompt yesterday. this was taken three weekends ago when my sister and i went to the big park where i took the silhouette photo of the bicyclist and the bird. we were on our way out of the park but me holding the camera just kept on stopping and taking shots. i couldn't walk any faster because she had my cane! when i showed her this picture i told her i was going to post this and call it 'the little hobo' 🤣 because she looked like a hobo with her backpack and her shopping bag. i applied the adamski effect as the colours were quite overpowering her.

this is for today's november word of 'colourful'. since i have the photo, why not post it and tag it as such, non?
Corinne C ace
Superbly done!
November 8th, 2022  
Bill ace
Great job. Love the person being in focus.
November 8th, 2022  
katy ace
What a wonderful effect and fascinating outcome
November 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Well done
November 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful color. Love the inclusion of the walker.
November 8th, 2022  
