photobombed

i held my camera while walking to the subway station from work. i had to go late in the afternoon as i needed to print out some documents. i got a few decent shots but for some reason i like this one even though it's a disaster. it was nice in black and white but i prefer the colour version.



i was focusing on the two suits ahead when the scooter guy rushed past me that i almost dropped my camera. so let's just say it's a shot à la joe muli.