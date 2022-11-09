Previous
on a clear day by summerfield
Photo 3544

on a clear day

you can see contrails. like this one here which looks like a string of pearls.

for week 44 of peter forsgard's 52 assignments, the assignment was 'sky' and so you get a photo of last sunday's bright blue sky.

-o0o-
if you're allergic to peanut or derivative products of peanut, you shouldn't look at this photo: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-11-09
katy ace
what a lovely string of pearls! I don't think I have ever seen a contrail like this! Awesome. Would there be a songtitle challenge right now?
November 10th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 10th, 2022  
