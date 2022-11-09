Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3544
on a clear day
you can see contrails. like this one here which looks like a string of pearls.
for week 44 of peter forsgard's 52 assignments, the assignment was 'sky' and so you get a photo of last sunday's bright blue sky.
-o0o-
if you're allergic to peanut or derivative products of peanut, you shouldn't look at this photo:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-11-09
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5619
photos
194
followers
123
following
970% complete
View this month »
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
6th November 2022 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-52assignments
,
pf52assignments
,
nov22words
katy
ace
what a lovely string of pearls! I don't think I have ever seen a contrail like this! Awesome. Would there be a songtitle challenge right now?
November 10th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close