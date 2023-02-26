mural at lightwalker cafe

i pass by this building whenever i go to michaels in downtown toronto. it is predominantly blue, in all possible shades, except for the lemon images which are in yellow and green. no colour red in the mural at all. i should go to this cafe one day and check their menu, and perhaps try the fares they offer.



funny story: i was to meet my sister for lunch after church service this morning. on the train, i was happily ensconced in a nicely situated seat when i noticed the train was not moving. then i heard the announcement that the line was closed due to a police investigation and that passengers should take the shuttle buses, instead. so i got off and went up the station but there were no shuttle buses on the street. there were two eye candy police officers at the turnstiles and i approached them and asked where might i find the shuttle buses. the first gorgeous one told me there are none and best i take the train. when i told him the train's not running, he said service is being restored shortly, even as the speakers were announcing the delay. so i looked at him inquiringly but he smiled a real gorgeous smile at me and said "trust me." i told him, "officer, the last time i was told 'trust me' i got pregnant." whereupon he launched into a good laugh when he saw me laughing, and his companion, who was addressing another person's inquiries, looked puzzled. when i told my sister the story, she told me, 'you liar. aren't you too old to be flirting?' i said i wasn't flirting and i've never in my life ever flirted. and that's not a lie.