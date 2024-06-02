Previous
self-reflections by summerfield
Photo 4098

self-reflections

that's Kathy @randystreat and myself reflected on a building we passed during the bus tour we took last wednesday. the lady in blue ahead of Kathy is her friend Elsie.

i will be posting in the next few days some catch up photos for the 52 captures challenge as well as more photos from Kathy's visit.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie ace
Fun!
June 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
Clever, use of the reflections and so fun to see the two of you together like this
June 3rd, 2024  
Brigette ace
fun times!!
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise