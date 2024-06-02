Sign up
Previous
Photo 4098
self-reflections
that's Kathy
@randystreat
and myself reflected on a building we passed during the bus tour we took last wednesday. the lady in blue ahead of Kathy is her friend Elsie.
i will be posting in the next few days some catch up photos for the 52 captures challenge as well as more photos from Kathy's visit.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
29th May 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-sp
Julie
ace
Fun!
June 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
Clever, use of the reflections and so fun to see the two of you together like this
June 3rd, 2024
Brigette
ace
fun times!!
June 3rd, 2024
