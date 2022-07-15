what cheers me up

among other things, a good book -- historical fiction like 'jackie and maria' by gill paul, or 'el tiempo entre costuras' by maria duenas, or 'the hotel on the corner of bitter and sweet' by jamie ford, all with historical connotations or backdrop. or something about time travel.



i find painting in the morning to be relaxing. i also find that my hands are more relaxed and don't shake. i also find that ideas come to my head more quickly sans thinking about the prompt too much, and i am more willing to accept that my drawing skills aren't that good but would do enough.



today, we are to portray in watercolour the word "cheer".