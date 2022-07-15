Previous
what cheers me up by summerfield
8 / 365

what cheers me up

among other things, a good book -- historical fiction like 'jackie and maria' by gill paul, or 'el tiempo entre costuras' by maria duenas, or 'the hotel on the corner of bitter and sweet' by jamie ford, all with historical connotations or backdrop. or something about time travel.

i find painting in the morning to be relaxing. i also find that my hands are more relaxed and don't shake. i also find that ideas come to my head more quickly sans thinking about the prompt too much, and i am more willing to accept that my drawing skills aren't that good but would do enough.

today, we are to portray in watercolour the word "cheer".
summerfield

wendy frost ace
A great composition and painting with the added bonus of cheering you up.
July 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Great water color and yes, a good book and a cup of hot beverage cheer me up too
July 15th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh, Vikki this is terrific. I’m so happy you have found your stride for win to paint! It’s easy to see you have figured it out
July 15th, 2022  
