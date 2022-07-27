Previous
the four basic food groups by summerfield
the four basic food groups

there's actually a fifth group: chocolate and more chocolate. 😂

can't draw people or animal for the "group" watercolour prompt today, so food it is. as i am a sucker for punishment, i drew this out of my head yet again, no outlining, just the watercolour and the brush. as you can see the piece of steak looks like a slipper and the chicken drumstick looks like a pingpong paddle. yee-haw! that is because i can't remember anymore how meat and chicken look like as i don't eat them anymore.

i would've added the chocolate but i had them for dessert last night so....
27th July 2022

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
@summerfield
