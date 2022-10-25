Previous
Blue Tit (left) and Coal Tit (right) by susiemc
Blue Tit (left) and Coal Tit (right)

We get more blue tits on the feeders than anything else, not so many coal tits. You can identify a coal tit by the stripes at the back of it's head.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 28th, 2022  
