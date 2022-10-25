Sign up
Photo 1903
Blue Tit (left) and Coal Tit (right)
We get more blue tits on the feeders than anything else, not so many coal tits. You can identify a coal tit by the stripes at the back of it's head.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
23rd October 2022 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
blue tit
,
coal tot
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 28th, 2022
