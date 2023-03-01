Previous
Handsome Chap by susiemc
Photo 1921

Handsome Chap

This pheasant was strutting around the grounds at Wakehurst Gardens
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Rosie Kind ace
He is very handsome. There doesn't seem to be as many about round here in Bedfordshire. A beautiful capture FAv
March 1st, 2023  
