Photo 1921
Handsome Chap
This pheasant was strutting around the grounds at Wakehurst Gardens
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5463
photos
67
followers
50
following
526% complete
View this month »
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Latest from all albums
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1921
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st March 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sussex
,
pheasant
,
place”
,
“wakehurst
Rosie Kind
ace
He is very handsome. There doesn't seem to be as many about round here in Bedfordshire. A beautiful capture FAv
March 1st, 2023
