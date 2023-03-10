Sign up
Photo 1922
Siskin
This little bird doesn't visit all year round. We saw him on the feeder today for the first time in months.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
10th March 2023 2:15pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
siskin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find and shot - I haven't seen the siskin here for a few years! Such a sweet and perky little bird! fav
March 10th, 2023
Jesika
Wonderful, lucky you. Never had one visit my jungle
March 10th, 2023
