Siskin by susiemc
Photo 1922

Siskin

This little bird doesn't visit all year round. We saw him on the feeder today for the first time in months.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find and shot - I haven't seen the siskin here for a few years! Such a sweet and perky little bird! fav
March 10th, 2023  
Jesika
Wonderful, lucky you. Never had one visit my jungle
March 10th, 2023  
