Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 739
FaceTime
How grateful I am to have FaceTime during this pandemic. The need to hug is still there, but at least we get to chat and see how they are changing.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1118
photos
85
followers
121
following
202% complete
View this month »
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
Latest from all albums
7
736
737
8
9
116
738
739
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
facetime
moni kozi
Yes, we do have all this technology and possibilities at hand's reach. And isn't it interesting how the human nature tends to long for what is not within reach?
February 18th, 2021
KV
ace
Sweet moment for the screen shot... so true.
February 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close