FaceTime

How grateful I am to have FaceTime during this pandemic. The need to hug is still there, but at least we get to chat and see how they are changing.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Lesley

@tinley23
moni kozi
Yes, we do have all this technology and possibilities at hand's reach. And isn't it interesting how the human nature tends to long for what is not within reach?
February 18th, 2021  
KV ace
Sweet moment for the screen shot... so true.
February 18th, 2021  
