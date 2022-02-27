Sign up
Photo 525
Stormy weather
That storm was definitely heading our way. The first two days in Barbados were wash-outs (apparently the three days before we arrived were even worse). Luckily the weather was perfect for the rest of the trip.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th February 2022 9:16am
Tags
sea
,
storm
,
barbados
,
landscape-46
moni kozi
ace
Quite menacing
March 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! That’s a storm & a half!
March 9th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What an incredible sky!
March 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a threatening sky !
March 9th, 2022
