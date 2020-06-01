Sign up
Sunset reflection
Fascinated to see the setting sun reflect on the building called the lipstick (because of its shape) And then reflect across the harbour.
It is Approx 4 miles from the building to the waters edge and another mile across the harbour.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
110
111
112
113
114
115
13
116
Views
2
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
1st June 2020 8:00pm
Tags
harbour
,
sunset.
