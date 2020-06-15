Previous
Wild - fuming !! by wakelys
Wild - fuming !!

Teenagers congregate here late afternoon and seem to think that it is a dumping place for their rubbish. The surrounding area is covered in rubbish.
If challenged they are abusive.
I worry for this generation
Susan Wakely

Photo Details

