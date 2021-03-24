Previous
Warming up by wakelys
61 / 365

Warming up

Zoom legs, bums and tums session this morning run by my lovely sister in law.
We are still in lockdown so great to do this in your own home.
24th March 2021

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca
Looks very energetic!
March 24th, 2021  
Susan Wakely
@casablanca the joy of doing this in your own home means that you do not have the eagle eye of the instructor on you so easily.
March 24th, 2021  
JackieR
Evidence I joined in (partly!)
March 24th, 2021  
