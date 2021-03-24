Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
61 / 365
Warming up
Zoom legs, bums and tums session this morning run by my lovely sister in law.
We are still in lockdown so great to do this in your own home.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
473
photos
88
followers
78
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Latest from all albums
407
408
409
60
410
411
61
412
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Taken
24th March 2021 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoom
,
exercise
,
why
Casablanca
ace
Looks very energetic!
March 24th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@casablanca
the joy of doing this in your own home means that you do not have the eagle eye of the instructor on you so easily.
March 24th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Evidence I joined in (partly!)
March 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close