62 / 365
A bit windswept
High tide and strong winds and what a great time to go fossicking but nothing to be found today with
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
fiveplustwo-outdoors
JackieR
ace
How many fiveplustwo-outdoors photos can I get in this week???
March 26th, 2021
