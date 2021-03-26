Previous
A bit windswept by wakelys
A bit windswept

High tide and strong winds and what a great time to go fossicking but nothing to be found today with
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
26th March 2021

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
How many fiveplustwo-outdoors photos can I get in this week???
March 26th, 2021  
