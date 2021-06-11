Previous
Costal walk by wakelys
Costal walk

Starting at Noss Mayo then Wembury and then on to Newton Ferrers (Devon). It’s continued to be a misty day but pleasant walking weather. Our walk ended at the pub, the mist has cleared and we have a glimpse of the sun.
11th June 2021

Susan Wakely

