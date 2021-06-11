Sign up
103 / 365
Costal walk
Starting at Noss Mayo then Wembury and then on to Newton Ferrers (Devon). It’s continued to be a misty day but pleasant walking weather. Our walk ended at the pub, the mist has cleared and we have a glimpse of the sun.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
594
photos
102
followers
86
following
28% complete
View this month »
6
Extra
11th June 2021 6:20pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
boats
,
coast
