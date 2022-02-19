Previous
Hanging around by wakelys
240 / 365

Hanging around

Still very blustery but this chap was having a great time.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Great shot in monotone
February 19th, 2022  
That is some height!
February 19th, 2022  
Excellent action catch.
February 19th, 2022  
Great capture, glad that someone handsome fun in that storm
February 19th, 2022  
