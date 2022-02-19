Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
240 / 365
Hanging around
Still very blustery but this chap was having a great time.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
984
photos
125
followers
99
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
741
237
742
238
239
743
240
744
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th February 2022 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
kite-surfer
,
sportsaction6
Suzanne
ace
Great shot in monotone
February 19th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
That is some height!
February 19th, 2022
katy
ace
Excellent action catch.
February 19th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great capture, glad that someone handsome fun in that storm
February 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close