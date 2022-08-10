Previous
Don’t wear open toe sandals when crafting by wakelys
Don’t wear open toe sandals when crafting

A blob of solder landed on my toenail. Quite like the look but not something that I am going to repeat in a hurry. It was rather warm to say the least. Toenail unscathed I think!
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mags ace
LOL! I do like the look too. =)
August 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
If you do do it again you need to cover the whole of the nail 😉 As nail polish goes, it’s a nice colour!
August 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
I love getting my nails Minxed in this colour!!!
August 10th, 2022  
