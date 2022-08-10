Sign up
Don’t wear open toe sandals when crafting
A blob of solder landed on my toenail. Quite like the look but not something that I am going to repeat in a hurry. It was rather warm to say the least. Toenail unscathed I think!
10th August 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! I do like the look too. =)
August 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
If you do do it again you need to cover the whole of the nail 😉 As nail polish goes, it’s a nice colour!
August 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
I love getting my nails Minxed in this colour!!!
August 10th, 2022
