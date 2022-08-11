Sign up
326 / 365
Into the woods
For the MFPIAC-114 challenge.
More entries needed
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46873/mfpiac-114-into-the-woods.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1243
photos
126
followers
97
following
89% complete
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Taken
11th August 2022 1:26pm
Tags
trees
,
mfpiac-114
Mags
ace
Beautiful captures!
August 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
so many wonderful shots, love the trees!
August 11th, 2022
JackieR
ace
And all local!! Beautiful collage
August 11th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shots in this collage. Nice play with light in top left shot.
August 11th, 2022
