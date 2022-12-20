Sign up
Photo 380
Arundel Cathedral
I love the window and the colours on the organ pipes that are enhanced by the natural light.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mags
ace
Amazing and beautiful!
December 20th, 2022
Bill
ace
Looks most impressive. Bet the organ sounds amazing.
December 20th, 2022
