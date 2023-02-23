Sign up
Photo 403
Zoom burst in spring
Get pushed challenge to use Zoom burst.
Not my forte. My excuse is the stiffness of my lens !!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1516
photos
138
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd February 2023 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
get-pushed-551
Susan Wakely
ace
@kali66
my attempt this week.
February 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Hi Sue, need to check your get pushed tag. I like this and oh so colourful
February 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
oops Ta.
February 23rd, 2023
