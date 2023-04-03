Previous
Halnaker windmill by wakelys
Halnaker windmill

A lovely day for a walk.
Information regarding the Windmill if interested.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halnaker_Windmill
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Susan Wakely

Josie Gilbert
Great shot. It's not far from me but I still haven't got round to visiting it.
April 3rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely day, pic!
April 3rd, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Lovely mill
April 3rd, 2023  
