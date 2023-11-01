Previous
Autumn by wakelys
Photo 552

Autumn

When visiting Chichester two places I like to go is the Cathedral and the Bishops Garden if I have time.
My get pushed challenge was to capture something that shouts Autumn.
I knew that I could rely on the Bishop.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Great autumn shot.
November 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop another for the challenge.
November 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Stay safe and dry!
November 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning colour, I guess the storm didn’t decimate this beautiful tree
November 1st, 2023  
katy ace
He did NOT disappoint! What a stunning Fall photo!
November 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@rensala I think it might look quite different in a couple of days.
November 1st, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Our next door neighbour has a huge Kinko tree in her front garden....... and every year we seem to have a storm coming in from the west, at exactly the right time, so every single leaf ends up in our garden. Guess we will be working hard with the leaf vacuum next week. :(
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise