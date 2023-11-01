Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
Autumn
When visiting Chichester two places I like to go is the Cathedral and the Bishops Garden if I have time.
My get pushed challenge was to capture something that shouts Autumn.
I knew that I could rely on the Bishop.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
7
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1916
photos
129
followers
97
following
151% complete
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
1360
550
1361
1362
1363
551
552
1364
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st November 2023 12:26pm
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
get-pushed-587
,
phone-vember
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great autumn shot.
November 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
another for the challenge.
November 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Stay safe and dry!
November 1st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning colour, I guess the storm didn’t decimate this beautiful tree
November 1st, 2023
katy
ace
He did NOT disappoint! What a stunning Fall photo!
November 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@rensala
I think it might look quite different in a couple of days.
November 1st, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Our next door neighbour has a huge Kinko tree in her front garden....... and every year we seem to have a storm coming in from the west, at exactly the right time, so every single leaf ends up in our garden. Guess we will be working hard with the leaf vacuum next week. :(
November 1st, 2023
365 Project
close